More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks

(KWTX) - The number of Waco area schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks is growing.

Brazos High School in Waco is the latest to announce a suspension after an individual on the campus tested positive for the virus.

“We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with the people who tested positive. Those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive,” Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said in a message to parents and employees.

As a result, nearly all of the school’s administrators and support staff must quarantine.

The campus will remain closed through Thanksgiving break next week.

Earlier Monday Tennyson Middle School Principal Matt Rambo notified parents the school will be closed for the remainder of the week after three more people who were on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, nearly 20 teachers and other staff members will be out for the rest of the week.

In McGregor, H.G. Isbill Junior High School and McGregor High School will be closed through the remainder of the week and students will transition to remote learning, Superintendent James Lenamon told parents in a letter on Monday.

On Monday there were two active cases at the junior high and 11 at the high school.

Contact tracing, however, left the two schools with insufficient kitchen staff.

Extracurricular activities will continue.

“There is no doubt that 2020 has been unlike any other year we have experienced; these are difficult times,” Lenamon said in a letter to parents.

“It is unlikely that this will be the last time we have to adjust our plans as we respond to the coronavirus.”

On Sunday parents were notified that Waco’s J.H. Hines Elementary School and Cesar Chavez Middle School in Waco were shifting to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Waco High School, meanwhile, extended remote instruction through this week.

Three people have tested positive at J.H. Hines in the past week and because of the cases, most of the schools leadership team and about 10 teacher are in quarantine.

The situation is similar at Cesar Chavez where more than a dozen teachers and other staff members as well as some students are quarantined because of close contact with people on campus who tested positive for the virus.

At Waco High School, more than 20 teachers are quarantined after either testing positive for the virus or coming into close contact with someone who had the virus.

“The number of employees who are out next week would make it difficult to adequately supervise in-person students and safely re-open the campus for in-person instruction. With that in mind, we made the decision to extend remote learning for all students through Thanksgiving break,” Principal James Stewart said in a message to parents.

Bruceville-Eddy High School closed and transitioned to remote learning from Monday through Wednesday and for a half day on Thursday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On-campus instruction has also been temporarily suspended at G.W. Carver Middle School until Nov. 30.

Fifth through 12th grade students at Waco’s Rapoport Academy also shifted temporarily to remote instruction.

Students will return to campus on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both of Rapoport’s elementary campuses are continuing normal operations.

