Waco: New city councilman to receive award from Supreme Court chief justice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans are encountering an array of legal issues amid the pandemic.

But a member of the staff at Baylor Law School, and newly elected Waco city councilman, is doing everything he can to help.

“Baylor Law School has a clinical program where we get students involved in meeting the legal needs of veterans so they come in for legal advice,” Josh Borderud told us.

Borderud is the director of clinical programs at Baylor Law, and he is the supervising attorney for the Veterans Clinic at the Veterans One Stop.

He also won the District 3 Waco City Council seat earlier this month.

Now Borderud has received the Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service given for all his pro bono work.

It’s given by a law professionals' association called the American Inns of Court.

Next year he’ll go to Washington D.C. to receive the award from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“This has been such a wonderful blessing to be able to do this work, and it’s quite affirming that we’re doing the right thing and we need to continue to be doing this,” Borderud told us.

Borderud says in the pandemic he’s seeing many veterans who need help with legal trouble they encounter because of financial issues, as well as evictions and estate planning.

For him, helping veterans is a personal mission.

“It’s been an honor so serve veterans. I’m the son of veterans, grandson of veterans, and I’ve been raised on military installations including Fort Hood. So it’s been a great way to give back and honor my family’s service,” he said.

If you’re a veteran in need of help you can get legal assistance by calling (254) 710-4244 or emailing staff at LegalClinics@baylor.edu.

