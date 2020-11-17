Nice this Week... Watching for Weekend Rain Chances

Clear skies and dry air will lead to a big swing in temperatures from morning lows to afternoon highs. Tuesday morning we will start out in the mid-to-upper 30s, but we will climb into the 70s by the afternoon. South winds will gradually push more humidity into our area as we move later into the workweek, and that should lead to some milder morning temperatures. Overall the weather will stay nice through the remainder of the workweek.

Our next change in the weather arrives this weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday, mainly east of I-35. Better rain chances arrive on Sunday as a cold front swings through the area. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the low 60s Monday. A weak disturbance moving through the atmosphere at some point next week may keep a bit of rain around to start Thanksgiving week but rain chances are low for now.

