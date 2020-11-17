Pigeon fetches $1.9 million

HALLE, Belgium (AP) - Talk about something worth its weight in gold and then some.

That’s how you would describe New Kim, a Belgian-born racing pigeon.

Racing pigeon, you say?

It’s an age-old hobby in Western Europe that has become popular again after being in decline.

A wealthy Chinese pigeon racing fan plunked down a record price of $1.9 million for the bird Sunday after winning a bidding battle with another Chinese bidder.

After falling out of favor in Europe, pigeon racing has revived in China with many of the top birds coming from Belgium, considered the leader in breeding the birds.

