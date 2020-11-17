Advertisement

Pigeon fetches $1.9 million

An employee of Pipa, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons, shows a two-year old female...
An employee of Pipa, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons, shows a two-year old female pigeon named New Kim after an auction in Knesselare, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. A pigeon racing fan has paid a world record 1.6 million euros for the Belgian-bred bird, New Kim, in the once-quaint sport that seemed destined for near extinction only a few years back, people pay big money for the right bird. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLE, Belgium (AP) - Talk about something worth its weight in gold and then some.

That’s how you would describe New Kim, a Belgian-born racing pigeon.

Racing pigeon, you say?

It’s an age-old hobby in Western Europe that has become popular again after being in decline.

A wealthy Chinese pigeon racing fan plunked down a record price of $1.9 million for the bird Sunday after winning a bidding battle with another Chinese bidder.

After falling out of favor in Europe, pigeon racing has revived in China with many of the top birds coming from Belgium, considered the leader in breeding the birds.

