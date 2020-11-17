Advertisement

Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October

Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October.
Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.

Analysts had expected the number to rise 0.5%. October’s growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6%.

Tuesday’s retail sales report is the sixth straight month of growth.

Retail sales plunged in the spring after stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
SWAT standoff in local neighborhood shuts down busy roadway
Jeremiah Thomas (left) was found safe. Shannon Thomas was arrested.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas
Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths

Latest News

Warren Buffett’s company has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and added new investments in...
Buffett’s firm trims Apple stake, invests in drugmakers
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day