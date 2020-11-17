Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October

NEW YORK (AP) - Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.

Analysts had expected the number to rise 0.5%. October’s growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6%.

Tuesday’s retail sales report is the sixth straight month of growth.

Retail sales plunged in the spring after stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

