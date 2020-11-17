Roadway closed as local officers ‘work a scene;’ residents advised to shelter in place

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A stretch of Veterans Memorial Boulevard was closed Monday evening in Killeen and nearby residents were advised to shelter in place while officers were “working a scene” on 58th Street, police said.

Authorities described the incident as a SWAT situation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Veterans Memorial were closed from 54th Street to Twin Creek, police said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately provided.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.