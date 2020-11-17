Setting Up A String Of Sunny Days!

Monday’s morning temperatures in the the low-to-mid 30s (for most, at least) is the bottom of the barrel as far as temperatures go this week. Not only are we warmer this morning, we’re going to be warmer in the afternoon and pretty much each and every day into the upcoming weekend! You’ll for sure still need a jacket with morning temperatures starting out in the 30s and 40s, but we are going to be warmer than yesterday by a handful of degrees. Just like we saw Monday, abundant sunshine will help temperatures sky-rocket through the 50s and into the mid-to-upper 60s by lunchtime. Late this afternoon, we’re expecting highs to reach the low-to-mid 70s.

High temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through Saturday with generally lots of sunshine overhead. Morning temperatures will be warming up too and will reach the 50s and 60s after another cool morning in the 40s Wednesday. We will see a few clouds Friday and especially Saturday but it won’t be enough to stop temperatures from warming up about 10° above normal. Our next cold front moves through the area Sunday and we’ll have a 50% chance of rain when it arrives. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty about when the front will push through exists and when the front arrives determines the type of weather we’ll see next week. Temperatures should drop into the 60s early next week but could quickly rebound into the 70s by Thanksgiving with a low chance of rain each day next wee (for now).

