Advertisement

Texas officers respond to crash, find two critically injured shooting victims

Texas officers who responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident found an SUV with two...
Texas officers who responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident found an SUV with two critically injured shooting victims inside. (File)(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KWTX) – Officers in Palestine Tuesday were investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured.

Officers found the two victims in an SUV that had left the road and crashed into a tree after responding at around 6 p.m. Monday to a report of a one-vehicle accident.

The two were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after the accident was reported, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots about a half mile away, KLTV in Tyler reported.

The caller told a dispatcher a man ran from the area.

“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident.” Palestine police Chief Mark Harcrow said.

“We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
SWAT standoff in local neighborhood shuts down busy roadway
Jeremiah Thomas (left) was found safe. Shannon Thomas was arrested.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas
Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths

Latest News

An educators group is calling for temporary campus closures in one local school district as...
Educators group to local superintendent: ‘What you are doing isn’t working’
Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Armed man holds officers at bay in local neighborhood
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
Copperas Cove police are hoping someone recognizes a porch pirate who was caught on camera.
Copperas Cove: Porch pirate caught on camera