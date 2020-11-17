Texas officers respond to crash, find two critically injured shooting victims

PALESTINE, Texas (KWTX) – Officers in Palestine Tuesday were investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured.

Officers found the two victims in an SUV that had left the road and crashed into a tree after responding at around 6 p.m. Monday to a report of a one-vehicle accident.

The two were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after the accident was reported, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots about a half mile away, KLTV in Tyler reported.

The caller told a dispatcher a man ran from the area.

“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident.” Palestine police Chief Mark Harcrow said.

“We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”

