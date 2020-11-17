VA’s “Solid Start” program flourishes in first year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The new VA “Solid Start” program is helping veterans transition more smoothly into civilian life.

The program has the VA reach out to new veterans multiple times in their first year after leaving the service.

Margarita Devlin, the principal deputy under secretary for the VA, says COVID-19 has left veterans struggling to find work and mental health resources.

Some veterans have told me, ‘I thought I had a job lined out and now that’s all changed for me,’ or, 'I was gonna go to school or do an apprenticeship and I can’t do that now," she said.

“A lot of our veterans' plans have changed and so one of the things we were able to do quickly, was pivot and grab information with our partners at the department of labor as well as the state department of veterans affairs to make sure we were giving veterans other resources.”

Counselors will call veterans at least three times to make sure they’re aware of all the benefits, services and other resources available to them.

Decline says when the program first started, they didn’t anticipate the kind of response they’re seeing.

“Our results just blew us out of the water,” she said.

“We’re almost at a 60% success rate for veterans who are actually answering the phone and engaging with us and having engaging conversations with us about what’s going on in their transition and what they might need.”

Decline says the biggest goal of the program is to prevent suicides among new veterans. She says despite all the successful cases, there are still many more that need help.

“Please take the call,” she said.

“We’ll call you three times and in each one of those calls, you’re gonna be in a different place in your transition. There may be something that you didn’t qualify for at first that you may qualify for now. So, please take the call!”

The VA says with this new program, they’ll be able to contact more than 200,000 transitioning service members each year.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the VA’s solid start page.

