Waco: Golfers can tee up at McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Topgolf’s Live Stadium Series is coming to Baylor’s McLane Stadium from Feb. 25 through Feb. 28.

At prices starting at $45 for player tickets and $35 for students, golfers can tee up and hit balls at glowing targets placed on the field at between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Premium tickets, which sell for $135, include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, a lifetime Topgolf membership and a game voucher redeemable at any Topgolf location in the U.S. except for Las Vegas.

Tickets are available online.

The temperature of anyone entering the event area will be checked, social distancing requirements will be observed, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue and clubs, tables, hitting bays and golf balls will be cleaned between tee times.

