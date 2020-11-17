Advertisement

Wall Street taps the brakes following its record-setting run

Stocks took a pause from their big rally this month that has vaulted them back to record...
Stocks took a pause from their big rally this month that has vaulted them back to record heights. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks took a pause from their big rally this month that has vaulted them back to record heights.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5% Tuesday, after falling 1.1% earlier.

Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected.

The numbers underscore how the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term.

Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of a busy Central Texas roadway was closed Monday evening and nearby residents were...
SWAT standoff in local neighborhood shuts down busy roadway
Jeremiah Thomas (left) was found safe. Shannon Thomas was arrested.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe
Three more local schools shifted to remote instruction Monday after an increase in COVID-19...
Three more local schools shift to remote instruction
Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas and more than a dozen...
COVID 19: Hundreds of new Central Texas cases, a dozen more deaths
(left to right) Ma Ney Gay, George Fernando Vasquez and Jesus Hernandez. (Source: Tarrant...
3 arrested, charged with capital murder after bodies found burned in North Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October.
Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October
Warren Buffett’s company has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and added new investments in...
Buffett’s firm trims Apple stake, invests in drugmakers
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry