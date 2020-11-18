Advertisement

Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the week(MGN)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the week after a person on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials are in the process of notifying those who may have come into contact with the individual.

Students will learn remotely on Thursday and Friday.

Students will be dismissed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as usual, but parents may pick up children earlier.

“Expect to hear from your child’s teacher through Dojo or Google Classroom the remote schedules and Meet links,” Principal Eric Cantu said in a post.

On-campus instruction will resume on Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.

