AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general

Two people tell The Associated Press that the FBI is investigating allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton committed crimes in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor.(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Two people tell The Associated Press that the FBI is investigating allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton committed crimes in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor.

The people have knowledge of the investigation and insisted on anonymity to discuss it because the probe is ongoing.

They say federal agents are looking into claims by former members of Paxton’s staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery and abuse of office in assisting Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

Paxton told the Austin American-Statesman that his former employees' allegations “are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts.”

