Baylor College of Medicine regional campus to open in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A new Baylor College of Medicine medical school campus will open at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple under an agreement with Baylor Scott & White Health announced Tuesday.

An inaugural class of 40 students is expected to begin training in the fall of 2023 under the 20-year agreement aimed at reducing a physician shortage in Texas and fostering innovation.

“This is a great opportunity to expand Baylor College of Medicine’s outstanding medical education programs to a regional medical school campus,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine.

“We are looking forward to being in Temple.”

Enrollment will increase by 40 students a year over the course of four years to an eventual total of 160.

The Texas A&M University regional medical school campus already at Scott & White in Temple will be moved to Dallas.

More than 200 Texas A&M University College of Medicine students now train at Baylor Scott & White Health facilities.

The multi-year affiliation includes plans for a major expansion of the Texas A&M Health campus in Dallas and over the next three years enrollment should grow to more than 300 students.

“This collaboration leverages our strengths to develop an innovative health care workforce to deliver the next generation of high-value care,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

The Baylor University College of Medicine opened on Nov. 19, 1900 with 81 students as the University of Dallas Medical Department.

The college formed an alliance in 1903 with Baylor and that’s when the name was changed.

By 1918, it was the only private medical school in the state.

In 1969, by mutual agreement, the college separated from Baylor to become an independent institution, which opened the door to broader nonsectarian support and access to federal research dollars.

After the separation, the name was changed again to Baylor College of Medicine.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.