COVID-19 takes a toll on students in one local district

Gatesville ISD officials said they are concerned about a “shocking” rate of students impacted...
Gatesville ISD officials said they are concerned about a “shocking” rate of students impacted by mental health issues this school year. (File)(WCAX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville ISD officials said they are concerned about a “shocking” rate of students impacted by mental health issues this school year.

In a video posted on the district’s Facebook page, Gatesville Superintendent Barrett Pollard said more students have been referred to counseling outside of school in the first two months of the school year than in all of last year.

""Our community like so many others is struggling with this COVID-19 pandemic and all the different nuisances and aggravations that come with it," Pollard said.

Last school year district social workers referred 37 students to outside counseling for issues outside of their scope such as depression, drug use and domestic violence.

However, in August and September of 2020 alone, social workers referred more than 45 students.

Wesley Brown, a junior at Gatesville High School said the uncertainty has been the most difficult part of the school year.

“Every day could be different,” Brown said.

“You could be at home one day and at school the next day you don’t really know.”

Gatesville ISD students returned to school Tuesday after campuses were shut down for five days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gatesville High School football playoff game was also canceled to mitigate the spread of the virus.

On Monday the district had 41 cases of COVID-19.

