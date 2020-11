CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The Lady Pirates volleyball team is headed to state for the second year in a row.

The Lady pirates beat out Albany 3-0 in the state semi finals.

The Crawford team won state last year for district 2A.

The lady pirates will play in Garland on Saturday, November 21st to play for the title this year.

