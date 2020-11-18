Governor directs DPS resources to fight violent crime spike in Texas city

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At the request of the Dallas Police Department, Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, Nov. 18, directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide direct support to DPD in their efforts to reduce violent crime.

The Governor’s Office said DPS will be deploying multiple resources to support this operation, including Special Agents, State Troopers to support DPS gang and drug investigative operations and a team of Intelligence Analysts.

DPS will also provide two helicopters and two patrol planes to provide direct air support and a team of Texas Rangers to support Dallas Police homicide investigations.

“The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime,” said Governor Abbott.

“Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their own community, and the State of Texas will continue to provide the city of Dallas with the resources they need to crack down on this heinous activity and protect Dallas residents.”

Additional resources will be made available should they be requested by Dallas Police.

DPD’s effort to target the city’s rising murder count includes the search for suspects who may be responsible for killings last weekend, that appear to be random attacks.

Three separate shootings took the lives of two men, and each incident involves a similar description: a suspect driving a blacked-out SUV.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Dallas Police Department called upon the FBI to assist in a series of violent and deadly shootings, defined by law enforcement authorities as “rapper conflict.”

