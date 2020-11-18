Advertisement

Governor directs DPS resources to fight violent crime spike in Texas city

FILE PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update...
FILE PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At the request of the Dallas Police Department, Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, Nov. 18, directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide direct support to DPD in their efforts to reduce violent crime.

The Governor’s Office said DPS will be deploying multiple resources to support this operation, including Special Agents, State Troopers to support DPS gang and drug investigative operations and a team of Intelligence Analysts.

DPS will also provide two helicopters and two patrol planes to provide direct air support and a team of Texas Rangers to support Dallas Police homicide investigations.

“The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime,” said Governor Abbott.

“Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their own community, and the State of Texas will continue to provide the city of Dallas with the resources they need to crack down on this heinous activity and protect Dallas residents.”

Additional resources will be made available should they be requested by Dallas Police.

DPD’s effort to target the city’s rising murder count includes the search for suspects who may be responsible for killings last weekend, that appear to be random attacks.

Three separate shootings took the lives of two men, and each incident involves a similar description: a suspect driving a blacked-out SUV.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Dallas Police Department called upon the FBI to assist in a series of violent and deadly shootings, defined by law enforcement authorities as “rapper conflict.”

Copyright 2020 CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

Latest News

Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested on Aug. 7 after driving from Killeen to Belton.
Grand jury indicts local man snared in online child sex sting
Medical tents are set up outside the University Medical Center of El Paso.
El Paso hospitals could soon be forced to ration care, officials say
The weekend of outdoor fun included everything from firearms safety, to wildlife management and...
Volunteers create ‘truly special’ weekend at area ranch for children facing major life challenges
Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale has been underway for weeks, but the retailer is...
How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals