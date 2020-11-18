Grand jury indicts local man snared in online child sex sting

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man who was arrested as he arrived in Belton for a meeting with whom authorities say he expected to be a teenage girl was named in an indictment Wednesday charging online solicitation of a minor.

Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested on Aug. 7 after driving from Killeen to Belton, where Bell County deputies were waiting.

“Carrera would scan social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release after the arrest.

Carrera was arrested on Aug. 9 after posting a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.