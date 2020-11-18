Health officials report 4 more deaths, 189 new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County health officials reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and 189 more confirmed cases of the virus.

“We don’t have any evidence that the growth is slowing down,” said Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Heart of Texas Community Health Center.

The county’s death toll now stands at 174 and the total confirmed cases of the county at 12,761.

“We are reaching a stage where just about everyone knows someone who has had COVID-19,” Dr. Mark Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said.

“If we can prevent this, let’s work together. Let’s be wise.”

