Killeen: Food Care Center says need is at all-time high

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a lot of people are facing challenges they never expected to face, and that’s one reason why Food for Families is more important this year than before.

The Central Texas Food Bank said there has been a huge increase in need for food in the area. Before the pandemic, the food bank was helping more than 50,000 people a week.

The food bank said every time the number of COVID-19 cases spikes, there is a corresponding spike in the number of people coming to the pantry.

Now, that number is more than 70,000, and the Killeen Food Care Center is seeing record-breaking numbers, too.

“We distributed over 2 and a half million pounds of groceries to over 90,000 people this year,” Executive director Raymond Cockrell said. “We continue to see that grow. We’ve even seen that increase this month. we’re already about 5,000 folks served this month, and about 900 of them are seniors.”

The Food Care Center is only collecting money this year, and they’re hoping to raise enough money to cover three months worth of groceries. Cockrell said that’s around 750,000 pounds of groceries, and that’ll cost around $100,000.

The Food Care Center said more and more people are coming to the pantry, including people who say they never thought they’d need to use a food bank. Cockrell said the need will only increase during the holidays.

“Now more than ever due to COVID-19, we’re seeing folks come through our doors that never thought they would have in their lives,” Cockrell said. “We’ll see an increased need over the holidays, and no one should ever go hungry, most especially during the holidays.”

Cockrell said the Food Care Center has already committed to handing out over 2,100 Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, with 1,000 of them going to military families.

If you’d like to donate to the food care center here in Killeen, or to your local food bank, you can head to our website for more information.

