Advertisement

Killeen: Food Care Center says need is at all-time high

By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a lot of people are facing challenges they never expected to face, and that’s one reason why Food for Families is more important this year than before.

The Central Texas Food Bank said there has been a huge increase in need for food in the area. Before the pandemic, the food bank was helping more than 50,000 people a week.

The food bank said every time the number of COVID-19 cases spikes, there is a corresponding spike in the number of people coming to the pantry.

Now, that number is more than 70,000, and the Killeen Food Care Center is seeing record-breaking numbers, too.

“We distributed over 2 and a half million pounds of groceries to over 90,000 people this year,” Executive director Raymond Cockrell said. “We continue to see that grow. We’ve even seen that increase this month. we’re already about 5,000 folks served this month, and about 900 of them are seniors.”

The Food Care Center is only collecting money this year, and they’re hoping to raise enough money to cover three months worth of groceries. Cockrell said that’s around 750,000 pounds of groceries, and that’ll cost around $100,000.

The Food Care Center said more and more people are coming to the pantry, including people who say they never thought they’d need to use a food bank. Cockrell said the need will only increase during the holidays.

“Now more than ever due to COVID-19, we’re seeing folks come through our doors that never thought they would have in their lives,” Cockrell said. “We’ll see an increased need over the holidays, and no one should ever go hungry, most especially during the holidays.”

Cockrell said the Food Care Center has already committed to handing out over 2,100 Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, with 1,000 of them going to military families.

If you’d like to donate to the food care center here in Killeen, or to your local food bank, you can head to our website for more information.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

Latest News

Food for Families is the largest fundraiser of the year for McGregor Food Pantry.
McGregor: Food for Families is the biggest fundraiser for local food pantry
Texas is allocating $420 million in federal CARES Act funds to reimburse school districts for...
State allocates $420 million to reimburse school districts for remote instruction costs
COVID-19 takes a toll on students in one local district
COVID-19 takes a toll on students in one local district
Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns