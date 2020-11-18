Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents, is closing some facilities to walk-in traffic starting on Friday and continuing through Jan. 18 including the Municipal Building/City Hall; Human Resources; Temple Public Library; Historic Post Office; Parks and Recreation Administration Building; Public Works Service Center; Hillcrest Cemetery, and the Utility Business Office/Municipal Court.

“We are seeing an increase in positive cases among city staff, so we want to remain proactive in our efforts to ensure the health and safety of our employees and our community,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.

“This decision was made to protect our community and our staff, and to do our part to help prevent community spread. Our intent is to minimize the chance of spreading the virus.”

Forty three employees have tested positive for the virus since March, but 56% of the cases were diagnosed in the last 30 days, officials said.

“As we head into the holidays, we want to take measures to keep our community and staff safe,” Myers said.

Employees who are able to telecommute will be required to work online “to the greatest extend possible,” the city said, and if working offsite isn’t feasible, safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of face coverings will be strictly enforced.

“By telecommuting during this time, we reduce the potential for community spread and hopefully impact the virus’ transmission at a critical time.” “We are committed to protecting the health of our staff and our community,” Myers said. “It is in staff and the public’s best interest that we renew these measures.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.