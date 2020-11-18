Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Actor and Texas icon Matthew McConaughey said he would be “a hell of a lot more interested” in running for governor of Texas “when politics redefines its purpose.”

McConaughey made the comments Wednesday on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” when asked if he would ever consider a gubernatorial run.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022.

Hewitt told McConaughey most Texans perceive him as being “center-right" and asked the actor if he would consider giving up acting for a career in politics.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” McConaughey said.

“I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

McConaughey said he would “want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.”

He also reflected on the divisiveness of politics in the U.S.

“We have broken those social contracts. We don’t trust each other, and that leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes, if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy,” McConaughey said.

When pressed by Hewitt about when he would consider running for office, the actor said, “Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say ‘okay, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward.’”

