McGregor: Food for Families is the biggest fundraiser for local food pantry

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Food for Families normally brings together hundreds of people to donate and sort food, but because of the pandemic, some pantries are not accepting food donations.

The McGregor Food Pantry is one of a few pantries in Central Texas that is only accepting monetary donations. The pantry said it normally has lots of people helping out, but didn’t think it was a good idea to bring in extra people during the pandemic.

She said it’s usually great when people can come donate food, and it’s something they are encouraging again after the pandemic is over

Instead, the pantry is hoping to raise enough money to cover all the needs. Lorna Hering is one of the food pantry directors. She hopes people will still be able to come out and donate money, and that’s just as helpful for them.

“We can buy in bulk,” Hering said. “I know exactly what we need, I make the purchases every month, I turn in the orders, so we won’t get overloads of some things maybe we have to worry about going bad.”

Hering said the need in the pantry is the same as it’s always been, so the donations will be really important.

Hering said she hopes it will actually be easier for people to come by and drop off money, since people don’t have to check the list of needs and head to the grocery store. She said Food for Families is their largest fundraiser of the year.

“We hope that we can get enough money to make it a year. we get some other donations throughout the year, but this is our big one. so the goal is 75k.” Hering said.

On Tuesday, the pantry got a $5,050 donation from Purina Animal Nutrition. Hering said they held a barbecue pit raffle at the local Purina and donated the money to the pantry.

If you’d like to donate to McGregor Food Pantry or the other pantries in the area, you can find that information on our website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.