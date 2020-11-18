Advertisement

McGregor: Food for Families is the biggest fundraiser for local food pantry

By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Food for Families normally brings together hundreds of people to donate and sort food, but because of the pandemic, some pantries are not accepting food donations.

The McGregor Food Pantry is one of a few pantries in Central Texas that is only accepting monetary donations. The pantry said it normally has lots of people helping out, but didn’t think it was a good idea to bring in extra people during the pandemic.

She said it’s usually great when people can come donate food, and it’s something they are encouraging again after the pandemic is over

Instead, the pantry is hoping to raise enough money to cover all the needs. Lorna Hering is one of the food pantry directors. She hopes people will still be able to come out and donate money, and that’s just as helpful for them.

“We can buy in bulk,” Hering said. “I know exactly what we need, I make the purchases every month, I turn in the orders, so we won’t get overloads of some things maybe we have to worry about going bad.”

Hering said the need in the pantry is the same as it’s always been, so the donations will be really important.

Hering said she hopes it will actually be easier for people to come by and drop off money, since people don’t have to check the list of needs and head to the grocery store. She said Food for Families is their largest fundraiser of the year.

“We hope that we can get enough money to make it a year. we get some other donations throughout the year, but this is our big one. so the goal is 75k.” Hering said.

On Tuesday, the pantry got a $5,050 donation from Purina Animal Nutrition. Hering said they held a barbecue pit raffle at the local Purina and donated the money to the pantry.

If you’d like to donate to McGregor Food Pantry or the other pantries in the area, you can find that information on our website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

Latest News

Officials with Waco Independent School District announced additional closures on Tuesday night,...
Waco ISD continues campus closures because of staff issues
McLennan Community College’s University Center has added three new degree options.
Waco: MCC University Center expands degree options
Officials with Waco Independent School District announced additional closures on Tuesday night,...
Waco: WISD continues campus closures due to staff shortages
The Killeen Food Care Center is hoping to raise enough money for three months' worth of...
Killeen: Food Care Center says need is at all-time high