Some Thick Fog Thursday Morning with Good Rain Chances This Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s looking to be a nice evening with temperatures in the low 70′s until after sunset.  We’ll slowly dip to the 50′s late evening, with fog developing as we head towards sunrise.  Some fog will be dense, so you may want to allow more time on the roads in the morning.  The fog clears up by 11am, after which we’ll have a gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70′s.  Muggy conditions return to start your Friday, with partly cloudy skies and more mild weather in the afternoon.  Highs will be in the upper 70′s for Food For Families.

As we go through the weekend we’ll see rain chances increase due to a cold front approaching the area.  The best rain chances come on Sunday when the front moves in during the evening.  After that front moves out, we’ll see highs dip into the 60′s to start the new week with a few more scattered showers arriving on Tuesday.  At this point, we’re looking dry for thanksgiving with highs in the 70′s.

