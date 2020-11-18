State allocates $420 million to reimburse school districts for remote instruction costs

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas is allocating $420 million in federal CARES Act funds to reimburse school districts for the expense of such purchase as Wi-Fi hotspots, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks for remote instruction during the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The reimbursement program builds on the progress of Operation Connectivity, an initiative Abbott launched in May to close the digital divide in the state.

Since the launch, Texas schools have acquired more than 2 million devices such as laptops, tablets and Chromebooks, and more than 800,000 Wi-Fi hotspots.

“This reimbursement program will significantly ease the financial burden on Texas public schools that have purchased these crucial eLearning devices and also helps ensure that more students have access to these devices as needed,” Abbott said.

The state earlier reimbursed school systems for technology purchases at the start of the pandemic in the final months of the 2019-2020 school year.

School systems may apply for reimbursement starting Friday.

Details of the application process will be provided during a Texas Education Agency Webinar Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.