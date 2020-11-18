Texas appeals court reinstates ex-BU player’s rape conviction for a second time

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday reinstated the 2015 rape conviction of former Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu for a second time and remanded the case to Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals for consideration of remaining appeal issues.

Ukwuachu’s attorneys had argued that cellphone records that prosecutors used to impeach two defense witnesses resulted “in the introduction of false evidence in violation of his due process rights.”

The appeals court judges disagreed.

“The phone records at issue were never admitted into evidence nor made part of the record. Further, no expert testimony was introduced to establish that the state misled the jury regarding any particular information shown in the records. Without these phone records or such expert testimony, Appellant cannot prove that the state actually elicited witness testimony that conflicted with the substance of those records,” the court said in the ruling.

Accordingly, appellant has failed to make the requisite showing of falsity that must underlie any false-evidence due process claim. We, therefore, reverse the judgment of the court of appeals granting Appellant a new trial, and we remand this case for consideration of appellant’s remaining issues on appeal," the court said.

In August 2015, the one-time All-American who transferred to Baylor, but never played for the school, was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old female athlete in October 2013.

He could have been sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison, but jurors decided on probation and ultimately State District Judge Matt Johnson sentenced Ukwuachu to 10 years on probation, 180 days in county jail and ordered him to perform 400 hours of community service.

Ukwuachu was released from jail on a $100,000 appeal bond on Oct. 29, 2015.

On March 23, 2017, the Waco-based 10th Court of Appeals reversed the conviction based upon evidence that raised questions about some of the evidence presented in trial, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated the conviction in July 2018, ruling the 10th court erred by overturning the conviction based on text messages between the victim and a friend that had not been allowed in trial.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.