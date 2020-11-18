Texas campus officer shoots man with weapon who threatened staff member

TYLER, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a police officer at an East Texas junior college shot a man Wednesday who was threatening a staff member with a weapon.

Tyler Junior College Police Chief Michael Seale said at a news conference that the officer came upon the scene as it was unfolding.

Seale said he did not know why the person was threatening the staffer in the road.

He declined to say what kind of weapon the person had.

Information about the severity of injuries and condition of the man the officer shot wasn’t immediately available.

