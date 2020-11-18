Advertisement

Trump fires head of DHS election security agency

In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible,” Krebs said.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired the director of the federal agency that repeatedly vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election.

Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, was the first director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

He ran the agency from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through November’s fiercely contested presidential contest.

The firing of Krebs comes as Mr. Trump is refusing to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and removing high-level officials seen as insufficiently loyal.

