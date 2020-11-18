Waco: WISD continues campus closures due to staff shortages

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials with the Waco Independent School District announced additional closures on Tuesday night, because of COVID-19 concerns.

Lake Air Montessori Magnet School is closed to on-campus instruction through the Thanksgiving break, and will re-open Monday Nov. 30.

This is just the latest in a string of campuses within the district that have closed because of a lack of teachers and support staff during the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says once the district is notified of a positive case of COVID-19, contact tracing begins right away to determine who that person may have been in contact with, whether student or staff.

The problem, according to Kincannon, is that if someone is determined to be a close contact, they must quarantine for a period of 14 days, in accordance with guidelines from the Texas Education Agency. This is what has, most often, prompted the campus closures, says Communications Director Kyle DeBeer.

“This certainly has led to some operational challenges,” DeBeer said at a recent school board meeting. “You’ve seen that reflected in the decisions we have had to make in some cases to close campuses.”

Each district may close a campus for up to five days without applying for a waiver from the TEA.

When faced with the possibility of a campus-wide closure, many districts have started requiring teachers who are in quarantine to instruct remotely. Many say guidelines from Homeland Security require that teachers perform “essential duties,” and therefore must work if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

But DeBeer said after speaking with local health authorities, Waco ISD chose to use TEA guidelines instead, which say that teachers in quarantine are not required to instruct.

“The bottom line is, we continue to follow that more conservative path,” DeBeer said. “Which we think is appropriate for our community but also consistent with the state’s guidelines.”

Dr. Kincannon agreed.

“Our teachers are concerned,” Dr. Kincannon said. “Even with our conservative approach, they don’t always know the facts. And they worry.”

Earlier this month, WISD applied for and received more than ten thousand COVID tests from the TEA. District officials say they are in the process of district-wide testing

“We’re focusing first on staff that are on campus, then students that are on campus,” said DeBeer. “(We are) starting with those campuses that you’ve seen closed.”

And as district-wide testing continues, Dr. Kincannon urges caution leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The COVID cases are real. And we want our students and our staff to be healthy.”

