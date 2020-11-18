Waco: MCC University Center expands degree options

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College’s University Center has added three new degree options through its partnerships with Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University, a bachelor of science degree through Tarleton State in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-3 Generalist with ESL; a bachelor of science in Kinesiology through Texas Tech, and a master of science in Management-Management in Leadership through Tarleton State.

“Our University Center partners, Tarleton State and Texas Tech, continue to provide incredible value to our community by adding significant degrees. These opportunities will benefit our residents as they prepare for careers to support their families and to help our community,” MCC President Johnette McKown said.

Students may earn the degrees while remaining in Waco.

“These new degree opportunities support the university’s longstanding commitment to academic advancement, to improve employment options for students and to meet the growing workforce needs in Central Texas and beyond,” Executive Director of Tarleton State University-Waco Dr. Shannon Hankhouse said.

