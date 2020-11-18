Waco: New mayor, council take oath of office

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new era for Waco started Tuesday night under the leadership of Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek.

Meek, along with three other council members, took the oath of office during Tuesday night’s city council meeting in a socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony at the Waco Convention Center.

“I’m so excited, it’s such an honor," Meek told KWTX. “I’m very humbled to get to serve the citizens of Waco in this capacity."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was a little lackluster as no one besides family and essential city staff were allowed in for the ceremony.

However, it didn’t stop all the pomp and circumstance from happening virtually including a touching ‘farewell’ video for outgoing the Mayor, Kyle Deaver, who was on the city council and planning commission prior to being elected in 2016

Like his predecessor Deaver, Meek received his undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University and works as an attorney and businessman in Waco with a wife and two kids.

“I’m so thankful for Mayor Deaver’s selfless, thoughtful, strong leadership in a really difficult time, and I think that that’s something that I hope to emulate," said Meek. “I’ve learned so much from him.”

Deaver’s reign came to an end amid the tumultuous pandemic; Meek says he plans to tackle the city’s response the same way he plans to lead it--a holistic approach that brings new ideas to the table.

“In many ways I think of it as carrying a torch," said Meek. “I think that we’ve seen a lot of great momentum in our city and I think there’s greater momentum to come, but that’s going to take innovation and new ideas that I hope to be able to contribute.”

While his last name may be ‘Meek’, his goals for the city are mighty.

“We have a real opportunity here to steward the culture of Waco, the integrity, the grit, the goodness that we find in our community, but also achieve greater success," said Meek. “I’m really excited about growing our economy.”

Meek will serve two-year term.

Incumbent councilwoman Andrea Barefield, along with new council members Kelly Palmer and Josh Borderud, were also sworn in Tuesday night, and councilman Hector Sabido was voted-in as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I’m really looking forward to jumping onto this team and working with this council and our city staff and other community members to make Waco better,” said Meek.

“My hope is that Waco is going to be a city where everyone has the opportunity to achieve success," he said.

