Waco, others discuss help for Texas music industry

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Music friendly cities across the state met Monday morning, virtually, to talk about ways to help musicians and music venues recover from the pandemic response.

Representatives from 18 cities, including Waco, met on a Zoom call, for the 2nd annual “Texas Sounds and Cities” Conference.

Because much of the music industry in Texas depends on bars and bar sales, musicians and owners of venues have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Several notable dancehalls have even had to close their doors permanently due to lack of revenue.

In response, groups like the Texas Dancehall Preservation group have started COVID relief funds.

Attorney and venue owner Blayne Tucker talked about how hard the pandemic has hit the industry in 2020. “Our industry has been the hardest hit out of anything out there. I mean, across the board we’ve been looking at 85% to 95% decline over the last year,” Tucker said. “We were the first business is there to be shut down we’re gonna be the last to reopen .”

That’s why US Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, has introduced the “Save our Stages Act”, with the help of US Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

The bill would provide low interest SBA loans to struggling music venues. A similar piece of legislation was introduced in the Senate by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The measures have gained much bipartisan support, but neither legislative body has brought the bills up for a vote just yet.

Many are hopeful some kind of federally-backed relief plan for the arts will be included in the next stimulus plan, but because of the election, negotiations have been put on hold.

For now, musicians and club owners said they are struggling to make ends meet, and are looking to any lifeline to stay afloat. Steven Adleman, an attorney with the Event Safety Alliance, said shows can be put on, even now. But only with strict mitigation efforts in place. “Can we still do live events?” asked Adleman. “Yes. If we’re smart about it.”

This is the first year the city of Waco got to participate in the conference.

Back in July, the city received the designation, which provides communities with a network of similar-minded communities that work together to attract and support live music. Some of the cities that are still working toward the goal of certification include Dallas, Arlington and El Paso.

