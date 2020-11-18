Warm Weather Continues Until A Weekend Front

The chilly morning temperatures we’ve been seeing in Central Texas are around again this morning but will be skedaddling out of here starting tomorrow. Despite the chilly start, we’re still going to see warmer-than-normal temperatures this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s will quickly warm into the upper 60s by lunch time with late-day highs reach the mid 70s! South winds are in the forecast today and that’ll help to pull some humidity back into the atmosphere. Extra humidity means warmer temperatures and we’re expecting to start the day with temperatures in the 50s Thursday. Despite the warmer start, afternoon highs will once again climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. The same forecast holds true for Food for Families this coming Friday.

We are expecting slightly warmer morning temperatures in the 60s this weekend with slightly cooler afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s thanks to an increase in clouds and humidity but we could also see some rain too. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday with a rain chances only near 20% while rain chances jump to 40% Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through. The front likely stalls to our south and paves the way for another storm system to move through Tuesday increasing rain chances back to near 30%. Sunday’s front should bring us a good shot of colder air with cloudy skies Monday as highs only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. The second storm system’s arrival also marks the arrival of warmer weather as we’ll skyrocket back into the mid-to-upper 60s Tuesday before 70s return for the remainder of the week.

