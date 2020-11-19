Advertisement

Apple pays $113 million to settle phone throttling claims; Texas receives $7.5 million

Texas will receive about $7.5 million of the $113 million Apple will pay to settle a suit that...
Texas will receive about $7.5 million of the $113 million Apple will pay to settle a suit that alleged the company deliberately slowed down older iPhones to extend the life if their batteries. (File)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas will receive about $7.5 million of the $113 million Apple will pay to settle a suit that alleged the company deliberately slowed down older iPhones to extend the life if their batteries, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday.

Texas and more than 30 other states brought the case against Apple, which acknowledged it released a software update in 2017 that slowed the performance of older iPhones.

The suit alleged the move was intended to spur the owners of older iPhones to buy newer, pricier models.

“This settlement is a victory for honest business and customers and a stern warning to any companies who attempt to cover their mistakes at the expense of consumer choice,” Paxton said Thursday.

