Advertisement

Army to reconsider discharge rulings on veterans with PTSD

The U.S. Army has agreed to reconsider its issuing of thousands of less-than-honorable...
The U.S. Army has agreed to reconsider its issuing of thousands of less-than-honorable discharges to service members with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. Army has agreed to reconsider its issuing of thousands of less-than-honorable discharges to service members with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems.

That’s according to a settlement announced Wednesday of a federal court lawsuit filed by two Army veterans from Connecticut who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The lawsuit covers veterans nationwide who did not receive fully honorable discharges because of minor misconduct they blamed on undiagnosed PTSD and other health conditions.

The veterans say their discharge status prevented them from receiving military-funded health care and other benefits.

The Army will use new criteria to reconsider thousands of discharge upgrade applications it denied from 2011 to 2020.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

Latest News

The statewide death toll increased by 187 Wednesday to 19,883, and the Texas Department of...
Texas county sends emergency text alert to millions: cancel large holiday gatherings
fun weekend for kids
Volunteers create ‘truly special’ weekend at ranch for children facing major life challenges
As the world awaits a coronavirus vaccine, massive challenges are being realized, with the...
Bell County launches survey ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died