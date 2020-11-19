Advertisement

Bell County elections office closed due to COVID-19 cases

elections office closed due to covid-19 cases
elections office closed due to covid-19 cases(none)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Bell County Elections Department will close its doors to the public for walk-in services effective Thursday, November 19th.

Two employees of the office tested positive for COVID-19 which lead to the closure.

The five person office staff will be working remotely from home and will do so until the end of the month.

The office consulted with Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Chadwell to make the decision final.

“She recommended that any employee with the ability to work remotely should do so and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two weeks,” Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said.

Dutton also emphasized despite working remotely, election department services will continue to be provided online, by phone, and by appointment.

In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the elections division is in the process of notifying members of the Early Vote Ballot Board, who were in the building last week of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Per State Health Department protocols, contact tracing is being conducted as it relates to these cases.

This process can take up to 48 hours after confirmation of COVID-19.

If COVID-19 exposure is determined to have occurred, the State will notify individuals who may have been subject to exposure.

As of this writing, the State has not indicated to Bell County any known exposures.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Home for the holidays? Officials warn against long-term care residents leaving facilities
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two wounded in Mexia shooting; suspect in custody
Temple ISD is adding two new ethnic studies courses that will be available to upperclassmen...
Temple ISD adds two new ethnic studies courses
waco
State officials urge nursing home residents to avoid family gatherings this Thanksgiving