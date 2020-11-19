Bell County elections office closed due to COVID-19 cases

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Bell County Elections Department will close its doors to the public for walk-in services effective Thursday, November 19th.

Two employees of the office tested positive for COVID-19 which lead to the closure.

The five person office staff will be working remotely from home and will do so until the end of the month.

The office consulted with Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Chadwell to make the decision final.

“She recommended that any employee with the ability to work remotely should do so and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two weeks,” Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said.

Dutton also emphasized despite working remotely, election department services will continue to be provided online, by phone, and by appointment.

In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the elections division is in the process of notifying members of the Early Vote Ballot Board, who were in the building last week of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Per State Health Department protocols, contact tracing is being conducted as it relates to these cases.

This process can take up to 48 hours after confirmation of COVID-19.

If COVID-19 exposure is determined to have occurred, the State will notify individuals who may have been subject to exposure.

As of this writing, the State has not indicated to Bell County any known exposures.

