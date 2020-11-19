Bell County launches survey ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Health District has launched a survey to help it better understand the need for vaccines in the area as details from two vaccine manufacturers are finalized.

The survey is anonymous, but asks residents what part of the county they live in, how many live in their homes, how many in their homes are older than 18, whether anybody in their homes is at high risk for coronavirus and whether they’re interested in getting vaccinated once a vaccine is available.

Officials say the results could help the department determine approximately how many people would be interested in receiving vaccinations.

The county projects a vaccine could be available to Bell County residents within a few months.

“We’ve been working with local partners to develop plans as information emerges. As you know there are a few candidates for the vaccine and they all are a little different,” Director, Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in an email Wednesday.

“Our responsibility at this stage is to work with partners on planning which we have been doing for some time,” she said.

She says the vaccine could be administered through clinicians who would receive training to give the vaccine, the same way as people get any other vaccine at a doctor’s office.

“For those without insurance they would likely be visiting their local health department to get their vaccine in much the same way that they would visit us for other standard vaccinations,” Robinson-Chadwell said.

She says the first batch of the vaccines will likely go to the high-risk population and first responders.

“Estimates I have heard for wide availability of the vaccine have been spring next year,” she said.

