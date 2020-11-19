Advertisement

Carol Burnett puts variety, and music, back in her show

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly...
FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carol Burnett has put the variety back in her show.

Many know “The Carol Burnett Show” only as a half-hour sketch series through decades of chopped-down reruns.

But in its first life from 1967 to 1978, it was an hour-long variety show that featured music stars like Ray Charles and Bing Crosby, with Burnett herself usually leading a theatrical musical finale.

The 87-year-old Burnett told The Associated Press that she adored those performances, which reflected her Broadway beginnings.

Now, 65 episodes have been restored and expanded and are streaming on services including Tubi and The Roku Channel.

