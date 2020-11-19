Advertisement

Central Texas deputy injured during pursuit released from hospital

A Coryell County sheriff’s deputy injured in a crash while pursuing a driver who fled from a traffic stop was released from the hospital Thursday. (File)(MGN)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Coryell County sheriff’s deputy injured in a crash while pursuing a driver who fled from a traffic stop was released from the hospital Thursday.

The deputy, whose name wasn’t released Thursday, pulled a driver over Wednesday night on Bald Knob Road.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and was having trouble following directions (then) got back in his vehicle and fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Thursday.

In the ensuing pursuit, the deputy lost control of his vehicle, which crashed in a ravine.

The deputy wasn’t seriously hurt, but will be off duty for several days as he recovers.

The driver remains at large.

