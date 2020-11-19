COVID-19 claims more lives in Central Texas as active cases climb

(KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Bell County as active case counts in some counties rise to levels not seen since this summer.

The deaths of a Harker Heights man in his 70s, a Bell County man in his 90s and a Killeen woman in her 70s increased the virus’ toll in the county to 112.

The Bell County Health District reported 7,805 total cases Thursday, an increase of more than 90 over Wednesday.

More than 1,000 of the cases are active.

