Dolly Parton plays an angel in ‘Christmas on the Square’

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dolly Parton looks on the holiday season as a time to help those less fortunate, especially in 2020.

She plays an angel and wrote the music for the Netflix movie “Christmas on the Square.”

Parton says she knows this year, many people have crumbs on their tables, and she’s hoping for “more crumbs, good crumbs, bigger crumbs” for everyone.

She says she put “some little crumbs of gratitude and love and kindness and stuff in this little movie.” “Christmas on the Square” premieres Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

