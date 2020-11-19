Existing home sales up 4.3% in October, fifth monthly gain
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sales of existing homes rose for a fifth straight month in October, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
Existing homes sales rose 4.3% to an seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.85 million annualized units.
Reflecting the searing-hot housing market, that figure is up 26.6% from a year earlier.
The median price of an existing home rose 15.5% from a year earlier to $313,000.
The inventory of unsold homes ticked lower to 2.5 months’ supply.
