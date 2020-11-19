Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says no lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents,...
Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

Latest News

St. Vincent de Paul is hoping for monetary and food donations during Food for Families.
Temple: Food for Families will help local pantry after devastating fire
Secretary of the Army says a program aimed to stop sexual harassment and assault on Fort Hood...
Fort Hood review complete, Army secretary says there is work to be done
Texas will receive about $7.5 million of the $113 million Apple will pay to settle a suit that...
Apple pays $113 million to settle phone throttling claims; Texas receives $7.5 million
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19
Texas mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Sjaak had been a K-9 officer with the La Vergne Police Department since 2014.
Police K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’