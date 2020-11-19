Advertisement

Fort Hood: Army turns to small business innovators to boost howitzer fire rate

The U.S. Army Futures command, along with multiple defense-related companies, came to observe a unit conducting live-fire operations to study and develop solutions to increase the rate of fire.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army is turning to small business innovators to figure out new ways to increase the rate of fire of self-propelled howitzers.

The Long-Range Precision Fires Team, project manager for the Self-Propelled Howitzer, and the Army Applications Lab participated in a Paladin demonstration Wednesday at Fort Hood.

The U.S. Army Futures command, along with multiple defense-related companies, came to observe a unit conducting live-fire operations to study and develop solutions to increase the rate of fire.

This past summer soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division were the first U.S. Army unit to take delivery of the newest version of Paladin self-propelled 155mm howitzer.

The new M109A7 howitzer is intended to replace the M109A6 Paladin vehicle for increased combat capability and sustainment of the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

Using the Army’s newest Paladin’s, this effort demonstrates the Army and division’s commitment to continuing to innovate, officials said.

