Fugitive still on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A trespassing complaint answered by a Lampasas game warden led to a high-speed chase that ended in Copperas Cove where wardens arrested one man and are still are searching for a second.

The warden was called by a landowner on Wednesday to investigate a trespasser and when the warden arrived, the two men fled the scene.

Game wardens, joined by Lampasas County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Copperas Cove police, finally were able to get the fleeing vehicle stopped and arrested one of the occupants, a statement issued Thursday by Stephanie Salinas Garcia, Press Officer, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said.

Officers still are searching for the second man, identified as Robert Westly Morris II, 40, of Temple, who was last seen fleeing the scene with a firearm.

Garcia said Morris is named in an active arrest warrant and additional charges are pending.

The man who was arrested Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, remained in the Lampasas County Jail Thursday charged with criminal mischief.

Texas Game Wardens are working in conjunction with the Copperas Cove Police Department, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety in the subsequent investigation, Garcia reported.

