Home construction up 4.9% in October to 1.53 million

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling under construction on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter...
Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling under construction on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. (AP/file)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Home construction rose 4.9% in October as home building remains as one of the bright spots of the economy.

The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September.

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September.

The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

