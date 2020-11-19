Humidity Returning In Advance Of Weekend Front

Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s earlier this week are a thing of the past! Humidity has surged into Central Texas during the overnight hours and will be around until the cold front swings through Sunday. The extra humidity boosts morning temperatures, gives us morning clouds, and some isolated morning fog, but will not do much to cool our afternoon temperatures off. Widespread morning clouds are expected this morning with some fog potentially forming after 6 AM through around mid-morning. The morning fog and clouds should exit around midday with sunshine coming late this afternoon. The extra sunshine should boost afternoon temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 70s. Clouds return during the overnight hours and we could see some patchy morning fog Friday morning too. Just like today, morning clouds and fog will give way to some afternoon sunshine and highs will return into the upper 70s late in the day. Don’t forget Friday is our 31st Annual Food For Families food drive all across Central Texas!

We’re not expecting much of a change to the overall weather pattern Saturday; we’ll start out with morning clouds and maybe some fog before at least a bit of sunshine returns late in the day. The biggest change you’ll notice Saturday is the warm morning temperatures in the low 60s, the slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, and maybe a stray shower or two. There’s a 20% of some stray showers during the morning and midday hours, mainly near and west of I-35, but most should stay rain-free. The better rain chances come Sunday as our next cold front arrives. The timing of Sunday’s front is still up in the air and that means we can’t be completely confident in the forecast just yet. We’re expecting a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through and clears the area but temperatures are still up in the air. The front is looking likely to move into the area during the late morning and early afternoon. If that were to happen, temperatures would reach the upper 60s and low 70s before dropping into the 50s and 60s in the afternoon. If the cold front reaches our area during the late afternoon, late day highs should still be able to reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Regardless of when the front moves through, we’re expecting temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s Monday. The cooler temperatures should warm into the 70s again Tuesday as another front moves through. Tuesday’s front gives us a 30% chance of rain and should drop temperatures back into the 60s Wednesday.

