Advertisement

McCarthy: independent review into Fort Hood complete

By Robyn Geske
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, announced Wednesday that the independent panel investigation into Fort Hood is complete, and that it shows significant shortcomings on the part of Army leadership on post.

He made the announcement in a video message to troops and others.

Secretary McCarthy said after a preliminary look at the report prepared by the panel, and after reviewing media reports and other information about Fort Hood in recent months, he is convinced that the Army failed to “create an environment where soldiers could speak up if harassed or threatened.”

“Leaders, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units, and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they recognize actions that bring harm to our soldiers into the integrity of our institution,” McCarthy said. “If we do not have the trust of America, nothing else matters.”

Secretary McCarthy added, “It is clear we have significant work to do to regain our soldiers trust your sexual harassment sexual response and prevention program.”

On December 8th, Secretary McCarthy is planning to reveal the full report, and deliver an “actionable” plan to fix the issues on the military post.

It’s still unclear whether that press conference will take place at Fort Hood, or elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says no lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents,...
Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

Latest News

File Photo
Texas education board approves new sex ed policy that does not cover LGBTQ students or consent
Surveillance video of suspects Houston shooting may live in Waco
Surveillance video of suspects
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Central Texas as active case counts in some counties...
COVID-19 claims more lives in Central Texas as active cases climb
Two of the four suspects caught on surveillance cameras, the heavyset man on the left, and the...
Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Judge halts federal execution of man in Texas teen’s killing