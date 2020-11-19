McCarthy: independent review into Fort Hood complete

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, announced Wednesday that the independent panel investigation into Fort Hood is complete, and that it shows significant shortcomings on the part of Army leadership on post.

He made the announcement in a video message to troops and others.

Secretary McCarthy said after a preliminary look at the report prepared by the panel, and after reviewing media reports and other information about Fort Hood in recent months, he is convinced that the Army failed to “create an environment where soldiers could speak up if harassed or threatened.”

“Leaders, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units, and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they recognize actions that bring harm to our soldiers into the integrity of our institution,” McCarthy said. “If we do not have the trust of America, nothing else matters.”

Secretary McCarthy added, “It is clear we have significant work to do to regain our soldiers trust your sexual harassment sexual response and prevention program.”

On December 8th, Secretary McCarthy is planning to reveal the full report, and deliver an “actionable” plan to fix the issues on the military post.

It’s still unclear whether that press conference will take place at Fort Hood, or elsewhere.

