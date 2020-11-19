Advertisement

Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major

“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing world has a new pet project: A picture book about the Biden family dogs, the German shepherds Champ and Major.

Dial Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best.

“I learned to love dogs during an extremely difficult time, and have had one in my life ever since,” McCullough said in a statement. “Their boundless devotion, affection, and unconditional love is essential to my mental health. My pets have always been (and always will be!) rescues, and I was delighted to learn that with President Biden’s election, there will finally be a rescue dog living in the White House. I celebrated by writing this story!”

Books about White House animals have a long tradition, notably then-first lady Barbara Bush’s “MIllie’s Book,” a day in the life of the presidential dog, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” about the Clintons’ cat Socks and dog Buddy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says no lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents,...
Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott reiterates Texas will not shut down while touting arrival of new COVID19 treatment
The CDC is letting the public know the differences between COVID-19 and influenza.
Similarities and differences between COVID-19 and influenza
An image from the deputy's dashboard camera that shows the vehicle before the driver sped off.
Central Texas deputy injured during pursuit released from hospital
Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after...
Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
Former KWTX Vice President of News Virgil Teter founded Food for Families in 1990 and headed up...
One man’s ‘big dream’ helps feed thousands of local residents