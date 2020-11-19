Advertisement

Stocks give up early gains and end lower on Wall Street

An afternoon slump left stock indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary...
An afternoon slump left stock indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - An afternoon slump left stock indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing early gains, as traders worried anew about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The S&P 500 lost 1.2%.

It was up 0.3% in morning trading and small-company stocks were headed for another record high after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective.

Major indexes turned lower in afternoon trading, and the losses accelerated after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning again as infections continue to rise there.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen police were involved in a second standoff in less than 24 hours Tuesday.
Man who held officers at bay in local neighborhood arrested
The man has been identified as Benjamin Cowley, 30, from Louisville, Ky.
Man found dead in Texas lake identified
A bomb squad responded to a threat at a local hospital Tuesday. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)
Bomb squad responds to threat at local hospital
The number of Central Texas schools suspending on-campus instruction because of COVID-19...
More area schools suspend on-campus instruction because of COVID-19 outbreaks
A 16-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a local...
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with shooting that left local teenager dead

Latest News

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling under construction on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter...
Home construction up 4.9% in October to 1.53 million
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida,...
KFC embraces a coronavirus future of drive-thru lanes, pickup orders
FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple's Fifth Avenue store in...
Apple to cut app store fees as legal scrutiny intensifies
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31